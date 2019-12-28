Letter: A Fair Trial
Letter: A Fair Trial

The Senate trial of Trump's impeachment will be fair despite Senator McConnell's plans. Chief Justice Roberts will

not be a party to a rigged trial. He will insist upon the calling of witnesses and documentation for the conviction or

exoneration of President Trump. The Republican Senators will support Roberts's demands despite McConnell's

wishes if it comes to a vote. Roberts sees that it is in the best interest of the Judiciary that under the Constitution

no one is above the law including President Trump. With the evidence for Trump's removal from office over-

whelming, the Senate must vote yes.

Franklin Utech

Northwest side

