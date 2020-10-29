Letter: A False Case for Trump

Recently I was meeting with three retired TPD officers discussing the National FOP endorsement of Trump. They were amazed as I the reasons for such a questionable decision. Then I read the letter from the president of the National FOP Board listing their reason for the endorsement. Their main reason was that he was a “Law and Order” man. It is apparent that Trump and the national board really don’t know the meaning of Law and Order. Law and Order is defined as “a situation characterized by respect for and obedience to the rules of society” No where do I find that this applies to President Trump. In fact, his racist remarks, support for white supremacist groups, and a lack of respect for women goes to the extreme opposite of Law and order. It is now apparent that a large group of FOP and Police Union members across the country are breaking from their organizations .
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
