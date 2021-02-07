 Skip to main content
Letter: A Farewell to the Republican Party
Letter: A Farewell to the Republican Party

Well...to be safe, I waited until after the inauguration to be sure no one could mess with my vote.  As of yesterday, and after 62+ years of being a Republican, I am now a registered Democrat.

 I could no longer put up with the incredible nonsense that has become the Republican Party.  Having voted for a Democrat my last three Presidential elections, I find I have given up on whatever the Republican Party has become.

As far as I am concerned, it's now a party without principals which has disassociated itself with truth...and science...the party of The Big Lie, somehow needing conspiracy theories and white supremacist hang ups, and a Party that has distanced itself from We The People to snuggle-up naively with a would be dictator, to clearly move away from the tenets of democratic nation.

 

So long to once the Party of Lincoln.

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

