Letter: A Farewell to the Republican Party

Well...to be safe, I waited until after the inauguration to be sure no one could mess with my vote. As of yesterday, and after 62+ years of being a Republican, I am now a registered Democrat.
I could no longer put up with the incredible nonsense that has become the Republican Party. Having voted for a Democrat my last three Presidential elections, I find I have given up on whatever the Republican Party has become.
As far as I am concerned, it's now a party without principals which has disassociated itself with truth...and science...the party of The Big Lie, somehow needing conspiracy theories and white supremacist hang ups, and a Party that has distanced itself from We The People to snuggle-up naively with a would be dictator, to clearly move away from the tenets of democratic nation.
So long to once the Party of Lincoln.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.