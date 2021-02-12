Letter: A Few Fine Points

In a country of laws, it is the fine points that dictate the course of justice. For example, a President does not have authority to go, or send forces, to the Capitol, so if the President sends you to the Capitol to carry out his will, and you go, he and you are comiitting a crime already. A death threat against any Constitutional Officer, President, Vice President, Speaker, Representitve or Senator, is a criminal act. Smashing your way into a closed public building is a criminal act. Striking a law enforcement officer during the performance of their duty is a crime. Action by a militia in the absence of mobilization by thier State Governor or Congress is unlawful. Interfering with the performance of Constitutional fucntions of the Congress, like the counting of the Electrial Vote, is criminal. In most places, if anyone is killed because you acted feloniously it's murder.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.