On Nicole Wallace’s MSNBC (Tuesday, November 5) former Republican and former Congressman David Jolly (FL) laid out the most concise, clear, serious examination and judgment of the president and “spineless” Republicans, as a whole.
Jolly states, “[It] requires every single Republican to align with Donald Trump and say that only Donald Trump speaks the truth. That Lt. Col. Vindman, a man of honor and Purple Heart recipient, does not speak the truth. Ambassador McKinley, somebody who's referred to as the “dean of the foreign service core,” does not speak the truth. Ambassador Yovanovitch, somebody who dedicated her life to promoting freedom and U.S. ideals on the world stage, does not speak the truth. Only Donald Trump does.” President Bone-Spurs is the only one who tells the truth.
Remember "Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening. Just stick with us, don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. Only me.” (Kansas, MO. July 23, 2019.)
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
