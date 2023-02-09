response to the 2/7/23 letter: "Private education is all that;s needed"

What is important in a free society is an educated public, exposed to diverse ideas to free and protect it from pre-defined channels of thought that tend to result in limited thinking. With a concept of "private" goes an easy decision to restrict (like, does that next new thought fit into our pre-ordained set of ideas) ...and that's not education.

Citizens certainly have the right to express their preferences...that's why we have a democracy (and that's why un-manipulated voting is so important!). We also have a government carefully established to ensure a platform for those diverse ideas unencumbered with a need to respond to any limited set of ideas. We elect that government and establish rules for its conduct to protect our freedoms...but not all our perceived prerogatives.

Your view that "government equals force" incorrectly overlays government's real role to further "the public good"; and that's absolutely vital to a democracy. I believe public education is the public's answer to private prerogatives and limited thinking.

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.