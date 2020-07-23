Letter: A Game Show Host?

Chuck Woolery, the game show host is advising #45 over the COVID-19 disaster? Chuck, claims the Doctors are Lying, because the Doctors want to disable #45s reelection chances! Poor Chuck, when did he get his Medical degree? Chuck Woolery, you listen to Chuck Woolery, game show host? More than than 130,000 plus and many more will die! Remember to vote Blue! Chuck Woolery?
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
