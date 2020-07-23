Letter: A Game Show Host?
View Comments

Letter: A Game Show Host?

Chuck Woolery, the game show host is advising #45 over the COVID-19 disaster? Chuck, claims the Doctors are Lying, because the Doctors want to disable #45s reelection chances! Poor Chuck, when did he get his Medical degree? Chuck Woolery, you listen to Chuck Woolery, game show host? More than than 130,000 plus and many more will die! Remember to vote Blue! Chuck Woolery?

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News