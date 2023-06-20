I think a good father is someone who loves and supports his children unconditionally. He is involved in their lives, both emotionally and physically. He provides for their physical needs, but he also takes the time to teach them about the world and help them develop their own unique talents and interests. A good father is a role model for his children, and he sets a good example.

As a father, I tried to give love and support my children. I tried to be involved in their lives. I tried to provide for their physical needs and to give them support and guidance. I tried to teach them and help them develop their unique talents and interest I tried to be a good role model and set a good example on how to be kind,

responsible and caring.

I thank my seven children for all of the wonderful memories, for the great joy

they have given me. I hope and pray that I have been a good father.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side