Letter: A Good Job as President

The idea that Donald Trump is or has been doing a good job as President must come from not knowing what the job of the President is. There is no duty to make public speeches or feud with the press. There is a duty to name about 2,500 Senior Civil Servants to jobs that do the actual work of an Administration, but there are over 1,000 jobs yet unfilled (20 in public health.) The President may vacation at his own place, but the Treasury may not pay him for lodging (anybody, anywhere.) He must protect US secrets from any and all foreign governments, so neither cell phone nor e-mail nor Internet may be used for official business. He must see the letter of the law carried out, whereas it is unlawful to employ kin and in-laws on staff even for no pay. There is a duty to negotiate with foreign governments, but is unlawful to ask for a poltical favor for doing one's job. Good Job?
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!