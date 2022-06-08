 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A good man with a gun?

So Mr. Trump tells the NRA that what we need is "a good man with a gun" to stop the bad guys? All 19 of them couldn't stop 1 bad guy in Uvalde. He also stresses Mental health,but not his own. There are plenty of mentals in other countries, but they do not have guns. We have 400 million of them It is not the bad people,it is the guns-Period

Get rid of those lethal war weapons and then we can save "thoughts and prayers" for rain?

Harvey Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

