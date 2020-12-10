Letter: A government by the people

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”, not the narcissist in the White House, nor the Supreme Court, nor a couple of seditious political hacks from Arizona. Our ancestors fought and died to establish this principle. It incumbent upon all patriotic Americans to reject the ravings of the subversive fools who would usurp the rights of voters.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!