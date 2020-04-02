Letter: A governor's confrontation with corona virus

Those who want to experience, to see and hear, genuine government leadership in regard to the issue of the Coronavirus, I would recommend catching a news conference by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He speaks knowledgeably and is both forthright and articulate. He not only recognizes the seriousness of Coronavirus but also takes responsibility for addressing it for one of the largest populations in the U.S. He lays out what actions should be taken and identifies areas where the country is lacking. He's not afraid to identify failures in achievement.
The governor appears to be giving news conferences periodically and you may also be able to catch his past news conferences on line.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
