Letter: A "Great America" includes Fair Play

For five years now, our President has promised to “Make America Great Again” by a return to traditional American values. When I grew up, one of these bedrock values was “fair play.” Today, Mr. Trump has turned these values upside down with his bullying, lying, name-calling, venomous personal attacks and his “the end justifies the means” attitude. With the Republicans' rush to replace Justice Ginsburg before the election, they display hypocrisy, double-dealing and contempt for a fair political process. Are THESE the values that will make our country great? I think not.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
