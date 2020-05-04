Letter: A Greater Generation? Time to Prove It!
Letter: A Greater Generation? Time to Prove It!

When I turn on the TV, what do I see. Protests. Protests from. a younger generation who have never learned to suffer. What do you suppose this same generation would have done during the Great Depression or the Second World War? Would they have gone to the streets in protest because they were without jobs? Would they have said NO we will not enlist and defend our country. What is different?: The Greatest Generation. A generation of Americans who were up to the task of sacrificing their immediate satisfaction for the greater good. They gave their lives and fortunes to save our country when it was needed. Is the present generation made of the same STUFF that the Greatest Generation was made of? That is the question, isn’t it.

Gil Ward

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

