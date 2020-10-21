 Skip to main content
Letter: A Halloween Poem
Cauldron boil and cauldron bubble

Gee I've caused a lot of trouble!

I tell lies the live-long day

It’s in my genes, no other way

The pesky virus, it’s a Hoax

So why’s it killing many folks?

I got it too! Or did I lie?

You’ll never know

As I drive by

I deal in fear and spread unrest

Then blame the Dems for all my mess

Destruction is my middle name

“Destroy America” is my game

My loyal subjects know I’m KING

So lose your mask

And kiss my ring!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

