Letter: A Halloween Poem

Cauldron boil and cauldron bubble
Gee I've caused a lot of trouble!
I tell lies the live-long day
It’s in my genes, no other way
The pesky virus, it’s a Hoax
So why’s it killing many folks?
I got it too! Or did I lie?
You’ll never know
As I drive by
I deal in fear and spread unrest
Then blame the Dems for all my mess
Destruction is my middle name
“Destroy America” is my game
My loyal subjects know I’m KING
So lose your mask
And kiss my ring!
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
