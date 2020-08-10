You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: A hate driven election
If Joe Biden becomes President, he will have been propelled into office based upon hate. There is no enthusiasm among Democrats for him. Just a guy with a "D" beside his name. Numerous polls show 38% to 55% think Biden has Dementia. Donald Trump gave up a lot to run for President. He did not have to do so. He could have continued to be popular with liberals in the entertainment industry and expanded his real estate empire. But he gave up all that to work for America. It was amazing for a guy to become president who never ran for public office before in his life. Since then, he has been continually demonized by the mega Democrat news media, underwent a two long federal Russia collusion investigation, with daily drip drip news stories implicating him or his family members in an insane conspiracy election plot. How else could he have won. There was the Democrat's impeachment of Trump motivated by hate, then China's Covid19 that destroyed the world's economy.

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

