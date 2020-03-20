Letter: A Health Crisis Leadership Quiz

What do we need a President to do in the face of a national health crisis: a) take the threat seriously; b) take prompt action to minimize the harm; c) talk openly and accurately to the American people; d) set an example by following the recommendations of experts in his/her own behavior; or e) all of the above? If you gave the correct answer, e), then you understand why we can’t afford to reelect Donald Trump, who has obviously failed every one of these tests.
Neil Weinstein
Retired Professor of Health Psychology. Former consultant to the World Health Organization, the National Cancer Institute, and the Environmental Protection Agency
Neil Weinstein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.