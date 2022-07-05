Letter: A hearing, a trial or a witch hunt?

What is the difference between a hearing, a trial and a witch hunt? This question regarding the televised event now occurring in the U.S. Congress invites others:
-Is the jury randomly selected or did they all vote to impeach the suspect prior to the proceeding?
-Is there a defense so that witnesses can be cross-examined and opposing evidence and witnesses can be introduced?
-Why are the questioners both judge and jury?
By now we should all be pretty sure that the Jan 6 2022 hearings will last until noon January 3 2023 when the U.S has newly reconstituted legislative government
I don’t know about you, but I’m leaning toward witch hunt.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
