John Nance Garner--FDR's Vice President for his first two terms--famously described the Office of Vice President as "not being worth a warm bucket of spit." Some historians say that he used a more colloquial term for another bodily fluid.

At any rate, the more I hear Mike Pence make mealy-mouthed statements about his former boss's "politically charged prosecutions" or his impeachment over a "simple phone call" and see the hypocritical refusal to honor legitimate subpeonas while professing "respect for the rule of law', the more Mike Pence is proving his own worth for history.