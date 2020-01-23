Letter: A Hint of Things to Come?

I made an interesting observation when I recently accessed Senator Martha McSally's website to send a message urging her to vote in favor of allowing the introduction of witness testimony and documentary evidence in the Trump impeachment trial. In doing so, the site prompted me to designate a topic. It listed 22 separate topics, but "impeachment" was conspicuously absent. Strangely, Senator McSally's site allows constituents to highlight their comments as dealing with topics as specific as "animal welfare" and "housing," while relegating the most consequential matter before the Senate in decades to be designated as "other". I can now only hope that Senator McSally treats the trial with a higher degree of seriousness than her website does.
Bruce Skolnik
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.