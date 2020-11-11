Letter: A Historical Parallel

When I heard Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won, I had a glimpse into how Winston Churchill must have felt when he heard the United States entered World War II. There had been some dark and scary years fighting a fascist regime led by a madman. Churchill knew at that moment that although the road ahead would not be easy, his country and its democratic values would survive. This country also has been fighting a creeping authoritarianism led by a would be dictator. Like the England of 1941, our path will not be smooth, but we now have a chance for our country to endure.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
