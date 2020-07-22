Letter: A Hoped For Letter to America

Our fellow Americans,
We, Cabinet members and Vice President serving in the Executive Branch of the United States Government do hereby declare President Donald J. Trump unfit for office. Mr. Trump is seriously ill—intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, morally.
We also declare ourselves disqualified from ever again engaging in government service. Our behavior has been inexcusable. Though regularly observing stunning patterns of lying and misbehavior by Mr. Trump and his mafia inner circle, yes, he is a gangster, we have readily minimized, lied, covered up, and carelessly excused dangerous and even criminal behavior.
We call upon Congress and the Supreme Court to follow the U.S. Constitution and end this presidency today. Mr. Trump is a threat to the United States and wider community of nations. He and his accomplices are not to be trusted with Presidential power.
- The Cabinet and Vice President of the United States
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
