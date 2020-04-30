Letter: 'A horse, a horse, my presidency for a horse'
View Comments

Letter: 'A horse, a horse, my presidency for a horse'

Tired of the despicables “winning” yet? Trump and McConnell are now willing to discuss increasing ‘loans’ to the “blue states,” if they can receive “immunity” from lawsuits resulting from death due to the coronavirus mishaps (2-month delay), errors (no supplies), and lies (“…enough tests for everyone”). McConnell was even willing to force Democratic-run states into bankruptcy.

“Red states” that blasted the Democratic states asking for help are now asking for bailouts for themselves. Guess who will receive it first.

Republicans re-open states that are not testing and still increasing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Remember Wisconsin, forcing voters to vote in person at the height of the pandemic. Fifty-two caught the virus as a result.

McConnell tells Pelosi to take the choice, ‘Save the states or save lives.’No room here for everything.

Republicans want to save their wealthy donors - Democrats want to save lives. When push came to shove, Richard III chose to trade his kingdom for a horse.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News