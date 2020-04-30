Letter: 'A horse, a horse, my presidency for a horse'

Tired of the despicables “winning” yet? Trump and McConnell are now willing to discuss increasing ‘loans’ to the “blue states,” if they can receive “immunity” from lawsuits resulting from death due to the coronavirus mishaps (2-month delay), errors (no supplies), and lies (“…enough tests for everyone”). McConnell was even willing to force Democratic-run states into bankruptcy.
“Red states” that blasted the Democratic states asking for help are now asking for bailouts for themselves. Guess who will receive it first.
Republicans re-open states that are not testing and still increasing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Remember Wisconsin, forcing voters to vote in person at the height of the pandemic. Fifty-two caught the virus as a result.
McConnell tells Pelosi to take the choice, ‘Save the states or save lives.’No room here for everything.
Republicans want to save their wealthy donors - Democrats want to save lives. When push came to shove, Richard III chose to trade his kingdom for a horse.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
