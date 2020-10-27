Letter: A Justice of Faith

If we are to honor Amy Coney Barrett as a person of faith, we need to ask if this faith is to Catholic teachings or to the entitlement of corporate wealth. Certainly Pope Francis would encourage her to allow poor people to keep their health insurance, welcome our hard-working immigrants as valuable members of our country, and support same-sex couples who choose the blessed sacrament of marriage.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
