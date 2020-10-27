 Skip to main content
Letter: A Justice of Faith
Letter: A Justice of Faith

If we are to honor Amy Coney Barrett as a person of faith, we need to ask if this faith is to Catholic teachings or to the entitlement of corporate wealth. Certainly Pope Francis would encourage her to allow poor people to keep their health insurance, welcome our hard-working immigrants as valuable members of our country, and support same-sex couples who choose the blessed sacrament of marriage.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

