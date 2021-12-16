Letter: A kentucky disaster

I am a concerned citizen of climate change and have been for 50 years. Many people, including the daily news, sees that we are in " the beginning of a new normal". No we're not, we are at the end. The signs of climate change have been happening since the jimmy carter years as president in the 1970's. No one paid attention. Time roles on and here we are in the devastation in kentucky. We are still consuming mindlessly, living unsustainable lifestyles, filling shopping malls, spending stimulus checks, but still shocked by kentucky. We are and will continue to experience devastating climate disasters until we come to terms with our mindless lifestyles. When people say on the news " we pray for the people in kentucky" , yes, sure but just don't mess with my shopping sprees or my next air plane travel plans, or my boats, and space travels. What is it we really care about?
William Joseph
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.