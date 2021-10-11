 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A key exception to the filibuster.
View Comments

Letter: A key exception to the filibuster.

  • Comments

There has been an unwritten rule to not filibuster expanding the debt ceiling. It is just too dangerous to the national economy to mess around with defaulting on the national debt. Republicans are for the first time ever violating that rule and are abusing the filibuster.

The unwritten rule needs to be written. The Democrats need to make an exception to the filibuster for this situation. I get that the filibuster is important and that carving out any exceptions should be considered carefully. When a party is holding our economy hostage, it is time for an exception. Somethings are just too important to play politics.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News