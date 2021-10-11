Letter: A key exception to the filibuster.

There has been an unwritten rule to not filibuster expanding the debt ceiling. It is just too dangerous to the national economy to mess around with defaulting on the national debt. Republicans are for the first time ever violating that rule and are abusing the filibuster.
The unwritten rule needs to be written. The Democrats need to make an exception to the filibuster for this situation. I get that the filibuster is important and that carving out any exceptions should be considered carefully. When a party is holding our economy hostage, it is time for an exception. Somethings are just too important to play politics.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
