Letter: A Lack of Imagination and Compassion

A Lack of Imagination and Compassion
The President and his Republican backers can't seem to imagine what it is like to live from paycheck to paycheck even though working 2 or more jobs. They think if a few workers get a few more dollars from unemployment than from their previous job that ended due to the pandemic, no one will want to work. With 6 workers unemployed for every job available, how are they supposed to work? If you make $175,000 a year as a Senator you probably can’t imagine that. Nor can you imagine what it is like to be homeless. If homeless where do you prepare food, where do you wash, where do you go to the bathroom, where do you sleep? Whether you can or can’t imagine that, where is your compassion for the homeless and the millions of workers a paycheck away from homelessness? Your million and billionaire friends probably can’t imagine or have compassion either.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
