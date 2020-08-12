You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Lack of Imagination and Compassion
View Comments

Letter: A Lack of Imagination and Compassion

A Lack of Imagination and Compassion

The President and his Republican backers can't seem to imagine what it is like to live from paycheck to paycheck even though working 2 or more jobs. They think if a few workers get a few more dollars from unemployment than from their previous job that ended due to the pandemic, no one will want to work. With 6 workers unemployed for every job available, how are they supposed to work? If you make $175,000 a year as a Senator you probably can’t imagine that. Nor can you imagine what it is like to be homeless. If homeless where do you prepare food, where do you wash, where do you go to the bathroom, where do you sleep? Whether you can or can’t imagine that, where is your compassion for the homeless and the millions of workers a paycheck away from homelessness? Your million and billionaire friends probably can’t imagine or have compassion either.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: What?????

Let me get this straight. It's bad to defund the police but the Supreme Court says it's O.K. to defund the military. Must build the wall to ke…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News