Letter: A Letter to Kyrsten Sinema

Americans are sick to death of inaction- on justice, on climate change, on voting rights, and they're sick of the realization that they're falling farther & farther behind while a tiny few get obscenely rich. We sent democrats to Washington to enact change, not prop up a dysfunctional status quo. But that's exactly what you're doing Kyrsten. Why?
Is it attention? Do you enjoy parading in front of cameras in your silly outfits and silly hair colors? I guess you could be that shallow.
Is it "bipartisanship"? If you think today's republicans want bipartisanship, you're even more foolish than you look. Republicans want a minority dictatorship, and you're helping them achieve it.
Or is it plain old corruption? Is there some rich payoff for you in blocking the will of millions of Americans?
Whatever your excuse, you'll be remembered this way: "Kyrsten Sinema- a roadblock to democracy, but a stepping stone to a one-party state." Thanks for something worse than nothing.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
