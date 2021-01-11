 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Letter to President-Elect Biden
View Comments

Letter: A Letter to President-Elect Biden

Dear Mr Biden- I know you want to heal and unify our country, and I appreciate the value of that. However, the republican party seems to have no interest in that. They have lied about your victory, vilified even those election workers in their own party who did their jobs honestly, and now some of them are calling for violence to overthrow our democracy. Their criminal acts of sedition need to be prosecuted, period. Otherwise, any future election victory that is not a republican one is in danger of being overturned, and that's assuming there will be any future elections.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News