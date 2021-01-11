Letter: A Letter to President-Elect Biden

Dear Mr Biden- I know you want to heal and unify our country, and I appreciate the value of that. However, the republican party seems to have no interest in that. They have lied about your victory, vilified even those election workers in their own party who did their jobs honestly, and now some of them are calling for violence to overthrow our democracy. Their criminal acts of sedition need to be prosecuted, period. Otherwise, any future election victory that is not a republican one is in danger of being overturned, and that's assuming there will be any future elections.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
