Letter: A Letter to The Republican Senate

You call yourself the pro life party. Yet you refuse to pass meaningful gun laws that would prevent murders in the classrooms, grocery stores, houses of worship. You never rail against the death penalty in twenty-four of the United States. You are willing to sacrifice the life or mental health of a woman whose life could be shattered by being forced to have a baby she did not want and was not complicit in the conception. Republican voters you have a choice.
Barbara Holtzman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.