Letter: A Liability Bill must include Employers' Requirements too

I understand that a national liability bill is being or will be proposed to protect an employer from frivolous lawsuits. However, the employer must first provide a safe work environment in this COVID-19 time: requiring or providing masks, protective barriers or adequate space between workers, keeping the work area and restrooms, etc. clean and sanitized: whatever is needed to protect employees from catching or giving Covid-19 to each other, They should also be informed if other workers have gotten Covid-19.
Any additional state requirements should also be met. A recent newspaper article showed farmworkers in very unsafe conditions: in the fields with no protection from sprayed herbicides, no masks, crowded together with other workers. And if they get sick, no pay. If they are not allowed to sue under those conditions, that's not fair!
Betty Lu Holland
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
