Liberals support free speech, leftist do not support free speech. Liberals love liberty leftist do not. Liberals want racial integration ,skin color does not matter. Leftists want racial segregation. Liberals are pro capitalism leftist are for socialism. Liberals protect sovereignty of the nation, leftist want open borders.Liberals celebrate western civilization, leftist denounce western civilization and call it white supremacy. Liberals hold almost no leftist values, but liberals vote with leftist. I think it would be a good idea if liberals and conservatives talk to each other. Like in the old days, they did not love each other, no way, contentious debates, but they created the greatest country in the world.