Letter: A liberal who knows AR-15s are for killing people

I'm writing in response to the Green Valley resident who bemoaned the ignorance of liberals regarding AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons. Well, here's a liberal who served eight years in the regular army and AZ Army National Guard, with three military occupational specialities - light weapons infantry, military policeman and field artillery recon sergeant. I was awarded the Expert Infantryman's Badge and was the tops in my class at the U.S. Army Hawaii Recondo School. The AR-15, designed as a military weapon, puts out high volumes of semi-automatic fire and in the military version, (M-16 and M-4) automatic fire. Its 5.56 caliber ammo tears apart flesh and organs and shatters bone. It's a poor hunting weapon. There are plenty of weapons on the civilian market such as shotguns and legitimate hunting rifles that serve well for hunting and home protection. AR-15s are NOT necessary for that purpose, but they do serve well as the favored weapon of choice for mass shootings.