Letter: A Life Sentence

Recently I have heard many impassioned pleas to ban abortion, to stop the murders of tiny babies and protect their right to life. That is actually CONDEMNING many of these tiny babies and their mothers to A LIFE SENTENCE OF POVERTY AND MISERY. Those same people who want to allow the birth of an unwanted baby do not seem concerned about that child's life after birth. Isn't a child entitled to quality of life? To be wanted? To be more than a political football? The decision to bear a child should be up to the mother and her soul, not strangers who are strangled by moral righteousness and indignation, and sometimes political ambition or religion fervor. I suggest these self-proclaimed morally superior people who want to dictate what a woman can do with her body give consideration to the LIVES of baby and mother after birth. Or just mind their own business.