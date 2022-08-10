 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A little common sense might go a long way

There are two things that I don’t understand about “Blue Collar Republicans”. The first is why they are Republicans. The Republican party is dead set at destroying you financially. Their focus is on the betterment of corporations and the rich. Have you no logic? Second is gun rights. I am a Democrat, but I have a 12 gauge, a 270, and a Glock among others. These seem to cover all my needs present and future. They do not represent my manhood. I have no more affection for my Glock than I have for my toaster. No member of the Democratic Party has any intensions of taking these from me. Having an AR-15 style long gun is a fine machine and can be fun to own. You can use it for target practice and making a bunch of noise. Other than that, it is pretty useless. Think about how much you actually use yours and the money you have tied up in it.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

