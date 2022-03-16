Letter: A Low Barr

The extremism of the Republican Party is on clear display again thanks to William Barr. Barr, a once respected Attorney General during the George HW Bush administration also served in the same role in the Trump street gang. And like everyone who gets near Trump, his ability to distinguish right from wrong vanished. Now he’s selling his new book in which he declares Trump lacks the temperament to lead, is unfit for office, and he blames Trump for inciting the Jan 6th insurrection. But, if Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024, Barr would still vote for him! Better, the thinking goes, to have an unfit, unhinged insurrectionist handling the nuclear codes than a qualified leader whose governance and economic policies Barr and his fellow gang members disagree with. Country over party? No thanks.
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.