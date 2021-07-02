 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Matter of Principle
View Comments

Letter: A Matter of Principle

  • Comments

So how many times has the headline, byline, any line focused on Kyrsten Sinema by criticizing, pressuring, or bad-mouthing her regarding her stance on “filibustering”? Lost count! Considering the history of her political party on using or removing the filibuster, you have to believe that she’s one of the few politicians in Washington who fully understand how the legislative process was intended to work. You don’t remove it, you work through it in the spirit of bipartisanship. Somewhat like the 83-day filibuster that led up to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which was then signed into law July 2, 1964. The process will not evolve from a commitment of principle without individuals willing to take a stand on principle. The headlines ought to be praising Senator Sinema. Let’s hear it.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 28

  • Updated

OPINION: Solar, voting rights, wildfires, Universal Basic Income proposition and more are the subjects of the day. Share your opinion on these and other subjects but submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News