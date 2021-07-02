Letter: A Matter of Principle

So how many times has the headline, byline, any line focused on Kyrsten Sinema by criticizing, pressuring, or bad-mouthing her regarding her stance on “filibustering”? Lost count! Considering the history of her political party on using or removing the filibuster, you have to believe that she’s one of the few politicians in Washington who fully understand how the legislative process was intended to work. You don’t remove it, you work through it in the spirit of bipartisanship. Somewhat like the 83-day filibuster that led up to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which was then signed into law July 2, 1964. The process will not evolve from a commitment of principle without individuals willing to take a stand on principle. The headlines ought to be praising Senator Sinema. Let’s hear it.
Don Weaver
Midtown
