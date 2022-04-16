Letter: A Media Ceation

In 2016, Trump was a media darling. Not a day passed in which there wasn't some story revolving around whatever Trump said or did. His presence was everywhere. Here we are in 2022 and the media is repeating the same thing. Every day we see Trump's name on the internet, TV and in print. It is a given that Trump revels in publicity. No other living former president garners as much attention as Trump. Why can't the various media outlets simply ignore him and let him fade away? As long as he remains in the spotlight he will continue to spread his version of the truth and he continues to sow divisiveness. The Republican Party finds itself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Trump. Isn't it time for them to move on and stop fighting over the 2020 election? It's time to get over it.