Letter: A message to my former party

I, as a life-long Republican, could not bring myself to vote for either parties' candidates in 2016. Trump was a repeatedly failed businessman who struck fame and notoriety as a reality TV star. I held him to account for his shocking lack of leadership attributes I find important, such as integrity, honesty, compassion, and at least a smidgeon of humility.
I will not recount the last four years with this dangerous cartoon character but I was not surprised at the devastating Trump actions and outcomes. I am disgusted with the acceptance of this behavior by the GOP and his remaining supporters. The excuses given by Republican leaders at the impeachment trial are an insult to intelligence.
Lastly, I am also dismayed at the ridiculous behavior, intentions and extremism of my home state Arizona GOP. Shame on you!
Sadly, but not alone, I am leaving the GOP until I see a demonstrated commitment to principled leadership and decency, not to censure the brave few that have a backbone.
Michael Elliott
Northeast side
