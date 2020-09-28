Letter: A message to the devout

The abortion issue divides the public and plays a major part in American politics. I will not comment directly on this issue. However, I do note that some religious people have acknowledged , accepted, or downplayed Trump’s character flaws and have reluctantly supported him because of his determination to remove liberal judges from the Supreme Court. It is now clear that Trump can not possibly appoint a liberal to the Supreme Court, and this paves the way for overturning the Roe vs Wade decision of 1973. Electing Trump was a deciding element for many devout people who hold anti-abortion ideals and they have been successful. They have won.
A major reason to overlook, downplay, justify, or reluctantly accept Trump's character flaws has now been removed. Devoutly religious people who are against abortion are now free to examine their souls and freely vote their conscience. I urge that they do so.
Michael Burdoo
West side
