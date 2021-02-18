 Skip to main content
Letter: A Metaphor for the Times
A metaphor for the times...A man bought a pit bull and trained him for 4 years to attack people with blue hats. While walking the dog down the sidewalk without a leash they came upon an innocent bystander with a blue hat and the dog attacked him, causing serious injuries. Even if he did not order the dog to attack the man, he would be held legally and morally responsible. He would face consequences and we would do whatever we could to prevent this from happening again. This is how a civilized society works.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

