Letter: A model for the nation--really?
Letter: A model for the nation--really?

Arizona? A model for handling “embers” of the coronavirus? What planet is Trump living on? The coronavirus fire is raging and Gov. Ducey’s actions fanned the flames. Ducey followed the Trump playbook step by step, and coronavirus cases and deaths rose dramatically in Arizona. If you believe Arizona is handling embers, just wait until he requires all schools to reopen. Saying Arizona is seeing the embers of coronavirus is like calling the Big Horn Fire a little campfire. By the way, great photo of Ducey and Trump. Ducey looks like a lost puppy ready to jump onto Trump’s lap hoping to be petted.

David Gray

East side

