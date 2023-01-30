 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A modest proposal to stop gun violence

People here in the US love guns. The number of guns in the US exceeds the population. So let 's stop fighting this voracious appetite for guns. Let people buy guns, keep their guns, treasure their guns, make printed guns, pay dues to lobby for guns, let their children play with guns, because after all it says that we have second amendment rights. However, there is something else we can and should do about the horrific slaughter that happens every day in this country. This solution will not violate any gun owner's second amendment rights: Outlaw the manufacture of ammunition and impose severe penalties on those who make it or sell the components of it. If angry people want to murder others, they will have to beat their victims to death with their gun, which would take a different mind set than standing at a distance and mowing them down by the dozens in a hail of bullets.

Eileen Dudley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

