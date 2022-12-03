Letter: A Modest Proposal

Congress should set aside a day to honor all those citizens who have sacrificed their lives for our Second Amendment Rights. Perhaps this day of remembrance could be the 22nd of November, to commemorate the latest group of citizens who sacrificed their lives at the Walmart in Virginia. Or it could be 11/19, or 11/13, 7/4, 5/24, 5/14; really any day of the year. Of course, when the citizens are children, as in Uvalde, Texas, it’s a little bit sad, since they are not old enough yet to vote, and did not participate in our collective decision to preserve access to firearms. But the right to bear arms is one of our most dearly held values in America. We should be grateful to all those who give up their lives to allow us to live in a country where we have the right to protect ourselves. All these people died for our freedoms. Let us honor them.