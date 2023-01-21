 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A more effective Pledge, Re: the January 14 opinion "Take the Pledge of Allegiance seriously."

  • Comments

The message conveyed in this heartfelt effort emphasizing the importance of dedication to the ideals expressed in the Pledge of Allegiance is commendable but uncompelling to many Americans, as evidenced by current events. I suspect that very few partaking in this “automatic must-do,” feel they’ve entered into any solemn promise or powerful contract as claimed here but regard it as mere cultural ritual.

The principles of liberty, justice and equality are not understood by rote but must be assimilated through reason and by example from an early age and maintained through lifelong commitment. These values are either present or not by adulthood and cannot be evoked by incantation. Swearing fealty through symbolic gesture is a poor substitute for actions.

Only through authentic allegiance, pledged with the same ardent devotion, to cultivate a culture that genuinely embraces these values not by oath, but through comprehension and practice, might we see realization of the idealism so hopefully embodied in this worthy yet ineffective mantra.

People are also reading…

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

President Biden finally decided make an effort to find the Mexican border. Someone must have told him that his visit to Phoenix on December 6 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News