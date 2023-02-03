The message conveyed in this heartfelt effort emphasizing the importance of dedication to the ideals expressed in the Pledge of Allegiance is commendable but uncompelling to many Americans, as evidenced by current events. I suspect that very few partaking in this “automatic must-do,” feel they’ve entered into any solemn promise or powerful contract as claimed here. Undoubtedly, many regard it as mere cultural ritual.

The principles of liberty, justice and equality are not understood by rote but must be assimilated through reason and by example from an early age and maintained through lifelong commitment. These values are either present or not by adulthood and cannot be evoked by incantation. Swearing fealty through symbolic gesture is a poor substitute for actions.

Only through authentic allegiance, pledged with the same ardent devotion, to the cultivation of a culture that genuinely embraces these values not by oath, but through comprehension and practice, might we see the realization of the idealism so hopefully embodied in this worthy yet ineffective mantra.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown