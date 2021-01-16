Letter: A More Peaceful Nation

To the Editor,
I am quite amused about Republicans, now, wanting the nation to begin to heal. I think that the Republicans can begin the healing by doing the following:
Apologize to the nation for their behavior since the election.
Acknowledge that Mr. Biden won the Presidential election in the most secure election ever.
Pledge to work together with Democrats to meet the needs of this nation.
Tone down their own words and those of their supporters.
When the Republicans and their supporters show that they are willing to begin the healing process by leading by example then the rest of the country will overwhelming join in.
George Franklin
North side
