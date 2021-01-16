 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A More Peaceful Nation
View Comments

Letter: A More Peaceful Nation

To the Editor,

I am quite amused about Republicans, now, wanting the nation to begin to heal. I think that the Republicans can begin the healing by doing the following:

Apologize to the nation for their behavior since the election.

Acknowledge that Mr. Biden won the Presidential election in the most secure election ever.

Pledge to work together with Democrats to meet the needs of this nation.

Tone down their own words and those of their supporters.

When the Republicans and their supporters show that they are willing to begin the healing process by leading by example then the rest of the country will overwhelming join in.

George Franklin

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News