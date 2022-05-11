Letter: A Mother’s Day gift

As a mother and a baby boomer who remembers the struggles of women to be seen as equal to males I wish for a Mother’s Day gift to honor a woman’s right to control her own body. It has been a difficult fifty plus years for us to gain what rights we currently have (which are still not equal to what men have i.e. pay disparity)so I wish that the Supreme Court justices (that title should be changed) would not take away the right that was granted almost fifty years ago.