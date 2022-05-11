 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A Mother’s Day gift

  • Comments

As a mother and a baby boomer who remembers the struggles of women to be seen as equal to males I wish for a Mother’s Day gift to honor a woman’s right to control her own body. It has been a difficult fifty plus years for us to gain what rights we currently have (which are still not equal to what men have i.e. pay disparity)so I wish that the Supreme Court justices (that title should be changed) would not take away the right that was granted almost fifty years ago.

I am proud to be a mother and even prouder of my right to choose.

Linda Ford

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News