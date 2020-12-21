Letter: A "movement" but to where? 12/9/2020

Re: the Dec. 9 letter "A 'movement,' but to where?."
I call out the writer and the star for such an ad hominem attack on 74 million Trump voters. Attacking one's upbringing, conscience, discipline, compassion and intelligence brings nothing factual to the points the writer is trying to make and is classic Ad hominem by definition of Wiki.
Ad hominem - A term that refers to several types of arguments, most of which are fallacious. Typically this term refers to a rhetorical strategy where the speaker attacks the character, motive, or some other attribute of the person making an argument rather than the substance of the argument itself. This avoids genuine debate by creating a diversion to some irrelevant but often highly charged issue.
I learned this in High School debate class many decades ago.
EDWARD MARUE
Northwest side
