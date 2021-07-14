Letter: A nasty mailbox surprise

Delivered to our mailbox today was a free sample of The Epoch Times, addressed to "Current Resident." A quick glance at the front page showed it to be full of right-wing, fear-mongering articles. Further research showed that Epoch is a huge backer of pro-Trump Facebook advertising and a major spreader of conspiracy theories. Last year, the New York Times called Epoch a "global-scale misinformation machine."
I guess we were the unfortunate recipients of this trash because we happen to live in a pro-Trump community--though a sizable number of us are Democrats and Independents who voted for President Biden last year. So no, we won't be reading any of this "newspaper," and it's headed for the trash bin where it belongs!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.